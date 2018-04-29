Michael Che and Colin Jost to host Emmy Awards

The "SNL" duo, who anchor the "Weekend Update" segment of the sketch show, will co-host this year's Emmy Awards, NBC announced Thursday. ***CREDIT: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC***

(CNN) — Colin Jost and Michael Che are taking their weekend gig to the Emmy stage.

The “SNL” duo, who anchor the “Weekend Update” segment of the sketch show, will co-host this year’s Emmy Awards, NBC announced Thursday.

This will be the pair’s first time hosting television’s most prestigious awards ceremony.

“NBC is thrilled to be the home of this year’s Emmy Awards and with Colin and Michael in the driver’s seat as hosts, along with surprise appearances by other cast members of ‘Saturday Night Live,’ I think we are in for one of the funniest awards shows in a long time,” said NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt.

“SNL” creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels will executive produce this year’s show.

“We’re proud to be the first duo hosting the Emmys since Jenna Elfman and David Hyde Pierce, and somehow that’s a real fact,” said Jost and Che in a joint statement.

Elfman and Pierce hosted the Emmys in 1999.

The Emmys last had multiple hosts in 2008, when duties were split between Tom Bergeron, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Jeff Probst and Ryan Seacrest. The ceremony aired on ABC that year.

Che and Jost take over hosting from Stephen Colbert, who hosted last year when the program aired on CBS.

Nominations for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced Thursday, July 12.

The Emmys will air on Monday, September 17 on NBC.

