Miami Swim Week: Nu Wave Swim wades into Bungalow Bazaar pop-up

For Deco Drive, Swim Week in South Florida means covering suits that cover very little of you. Since we like to shop, we found an event where you can not only check out what’s hot — you can buy it, too.

Miami Swim Week pulls in people from around the world to see what’s “in” when it comes to swim.

But Nu Wave Swim is more than just fashion shows.

Seth Browarnik, Nu Wave Swim: “Nu Wave swim is a four-day experiential pop-up here at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden. In the morning, we have the wellness activations. At night, from 6 to 10 p.m., we have our big designers like Vitamin A and Tori Praver doing runway shows in our tent that we built.”

But that’s not all.

Seth Browarnik: “A lot of Swim Week is not open to the public, but from 11 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday MIAMI Magazine is doing a Bungalow Bazaar.”

The shopping event shows off the latest looks in everything swim.

Dana Goldberg, curator, The Bungalow Bazaar: “Bungalow Bazaar pop-up consists of designers locally here in Miami and some global designers. Two of the designers that you will see here are KRELWear and ALY Bikini.”

Alessandra De Oliveira, ALY Bikini: “I’m showcasing my brand for the first time in Miami Swim Week.”

ALY Bikinis are one of a kind, and some come blinged with Swarovskis and pearls, or get tropical in one called Plants Bikini.

KRELWear’s sexy stitches were created with SoFlo in mind.

Karelle Levy, founder, KRELWear: “My line is very unique because I am a knitter who does not make sweaters. I make rompers, hot shorts, sexy dresses and things that are colorful and wearable in Miami weather all year round.”

There are cover-ups, caftans. All are really easy, breezy and beautiful. Prices at the pop-up range from $50 to $300.

Seth Browarnik: “I wanted to bring the best of Miami under one roof and have everybody come and really see what Miami is, what we have to offer.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Bungalow Bazaar at Nu Wave Swim by MIAMI Magazine

Saturday, July 13 and Saturday, July 14

Miami Beach Botanical Garden

2000 Convention Center Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

www.eventbrite.com/e/the-bungalow-bazaar-at-nu-wave-swim-by-miami-magazine-tickets-64987442189

