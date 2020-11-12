‘Masked Singer’ Snow Owls unmasked as Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black

The Snow Owls took flight Wednesday night on “The Masked Singer,” and the dynamic duo was finally unmasked. So, “hoo” were they? Let’s just say most people know them as lovebirds.

The Sun (singing): “Didn’t I give you everything that a woman possibly can.”

The Sun was out in full force Wednesday night on “The Masked Singer.”

The Sun (singing): “Come on, come on, take it.”

She was sure shining bright … and sounding a lot like LeAnn Rimes? Just a guess, though.

Popcorn (singing): “Oh, my world, into the sunlight, make this dream the best I’ve ever known.”

But Popcorn was poppin’ like the rent was due, extra butter included. I love me some yummy carbs.

Snow Owls (singing): “Every heart that’s broken will be mended, and we’ll remember we are all God’s children.”

The snow owls were tugging on everyone’s heartstrings, but their perfect harmony didn’t seem to be enough.

Snow Owls (singing): “You’re the one who saw me through, through it all.”

The Snow Owls ended up in the smack down round with Popcorn. Both acts were trying to get to the Top 6. One of them had to go.

Audience: “Take it off! Take it off! Take it off!”

Nick Cannon: “Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for country superstar Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black.”

Country superstar Clint Black and his wife, actress Lisa Hartman Black, were unmasked.

Clint Black: “You guys are no Simon Cowell, that’s all I’ll say. Y’all are so nice and made us feel good every time.”

When Lisa first saw the Snow Owl costumes, she cried.

Lisa Hartman Black: “They’re so beautiful, but they’re so sweet. I couldn’t wait to get into them.”

The Snow Owls who are also real-life lovebirds, bringing it home.

Snow Owls (singing): “A world where pain and sorrow will be ended, and every heart that’s broken will be mended, and we’ll remember we are God’s children.”

