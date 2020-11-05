‘Masked Singer’ Season 4’s Squiggly Monster unmasked as comedian Bob Saget

Ever heard of a Squiggly Monster? Neither have we, but we have heard of the guy in the costume. Wednesday night, “The Masked Singer” unmasked its cutest creature yet.

Mushroom (singing): “Baby, if I could turn back time.”

Can’t say I’ve ever seen a singing mushroom killin’ some classic Cher.

Mushroom (singing): “If I could reach the stars.”

Guess there’s a first time for everything, especially on “The Masked Singer.”

Squiggly Monster: “I can’t get no satisfaction.”

But Wednesday night, it was Squiggly Monster who couldn’t get any satisfaction.

Audience members: “Take it off! Take it off! Take it off!”

Comedian and actor Bob Saget, unmasked.

Bob Saget: “What you guys do here is why I wanted to do this, because we’re all going through a tough time. I get to be part of your joy, and it’s needed so bad.”

Not only that. Saget is a longtime friend of judge Ken Jeong.

Ken Jeong: “I was moonlighting at Laugh Factory, going up and doing open mics, and you actually saw my act like 20 years ago, and you were so supportive.”

Bob Saget: “You can tell when someone is special, and someone is funny, and someone is a comedian at heart. Not only that. You were a doctor, and you gave me a free exam, and I want to thank you.”

Nick Cannon: “Right there in the club.”

Bob Saget: “Right there behind that red curtain.”

Squiggly Monster (singing): “No, no, no.”

As far as being the Squiggly Monster? Bob was on board from the very beginning.

Bob Saget: “They said, ‘You wanna be Squiggly Monster?’ They sent me a picture, and I said, ‘Yeah.'”

The best part about being on “The Masked Singer”?

Bob Saget: “The taking it off.”

Touché, funny man.

Will another “Full House” cast member be unmasked next week? (Maybe it’ll be Lori Loughlin — live from prison!) Find out next Wednesday at 8 p.m., right here on 7.

