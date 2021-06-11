We know it takes a village to plan a wedding, but have you thought about everything it takes for an awesome proposal? It’s one thing you definitely want done right. Have no fear: Deco’s talking to someone who wants to make your special day picture perfect.

Ryan Reynolds (as Andrew Paxton): “So, Margaret, marry me. Because I’d like to date you.”

Hold up! This isn’t how you do a proposal.

This is how you pop the question!

It definitely looks like the picture perfect moment, and it is, thanks to Natalie Thompson, aka the proposal planner of Ludirak Photo.

Natalie Thompson: “A proposal planner is quite new in the wedding industry, and what it means is that the client doesn’t have an idea of what they want to do. They have a Pinterest picture, but they don’t know how to bring it to life. So I’m the one that can bring that vision, their proposal vision, into a proposal experience.”

Natalie takes care of everything, from the venue, like a cute private beach area at the Sole Miami Hotel in Sunny Isles Beach…

Natalie Thompson: “Very romantic.”

To the decor.

Natalie Thompson: “First thing I do is I put up the ‘marry me’ sign. It’s the focal point, and then surrounding that, I put flowers and candles.”

Even a photographer and an intimate celebration dinner for the happy couple, so all you have to do is worry about getting down on one knee and asking the big question.

Tyler Korpela: “I’m very happy. I couldn’t have asked for a better day, a better company to work with, and I appreciate everything.”

Alycia Tirado: “It was so beautiful. I couldn’t have asked for a better set-up, honestly. It was just like exactly everything that I would want.”

Natalie isn’t one to toot her own horn, but as a proposal planner, let’s just say her numbers over the last five years speak for themselves.

Natalie Thompson: “Our success rate is 100%. We haven’t had a single ‘no’ yet.”

Ludirak Photo’s proposal packages start at $600.

