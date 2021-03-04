Local luxury shoe brand Voyetté aims to dazzle and impress — at affordable prices

When it comes to shoes, who doesn’t need a new pair? A good shoe goes a really long way, and Deco’s checking out a local brand that’s always one step ahead.

If the shoe fits, show it off and rock it.

Voyetté Luxury Shoes, a local brand based out of the 305, wants you to slay all day in their sexy stilettos.

Voyetté Lee, Voyetté Luxury Shoes: “No one wants boring shoes. We want stylish, creative shoes, and we want something that’s gonna make us feel beautiful and alive and different.”

Voyetté Lee started designing shoes about two years ago.

Voyetté Lee: “I got started in this industry because I wanted to create luxury shoes at an affordable price. My shoes are for women who want to stand out, who want to make a fashion statement.”

Voyetté makes all kinds of fun kicks — from strappy sandals to blinged out pumps. Even the booties, they’re really cute.

Voyetté Lee: “I love creating shoes that stand out. I actually created a barbed wire heel. I thought it was really neat, and it was cool, and it was fun.”

Celebs like Tyra Banks, Keyshia Cole, Blac Chyna and Keke Palmer love these heels. Even Vivica A. Fox had to get herself a pair.

Voyetté Lee: “When people wear my shoes, whether it’s a celebrity or whether it’s customers, I feel ecstatic. I feel complete.”

One of Voyetté best sellers is the Ohh Helen pump.

Voyetté Lee: “It’s a lace pump. It ties up around the leg, and it also has feathers in the back.”

Another customer fave is the Latoy bootie.

Voyetté Lee: “That shoe is in the color nude and black. It has mesh, and it also comes with a crystal brooch on the side.”

Want a fun pop of color? You can’t go wrong with the Lady Liz pumps.

Voyetté Lee: “That shoe comes in green, and it also comes in a pumpkin spice orange. It has a metallic leather and a crystal strip.”

Voyetté has a shoe for every occasion, but she says it isn’t just about what you’re wearing. It’s how you feel in it.

Voyetté Lee: “I want them to feel alive. I want them to feel bold. I want them to feel empowerment when they wear my shoes.”

Now that’s what I call a perfect fit.

Voyetté’s shoes start at $99. We checked them out at the SLS Hotel in Brickell.

FOR MORE INFO:

Voyetté Luxury Shoes

voyette.com

