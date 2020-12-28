Key West comes to Broward County at Paradise Tiki of Dania Beach

Key west has come to Broward County, and that’s great news because traveling is less than ideal right now, but a new spot is bringing the island vibes right to us.

We love the Keys. Who doesn’t?

But, if you don’t feel like taking the trip south, what if Key West came north to Dania Beach?

The brand new Paradise Tiki of Dania Beach is bringing a slice of the Keys to Broward County.

David Guzy, managing partner: “If you don’t feel like traveling all the way to Key West and you’re in South florida, take a hop and a skip to Dania Beach. We are your hidden gem.”

Paradise Tiki is on the water with direct boat access and all outdoor seating.

David Guzy: “It’s something different, and it’s outside, so people feel comfortable knowing they can come out here and not be around too many people if they don’t wanna be.”

And this view isn’t half bad. Cheers to that.

Speaking of which, cocktails include the blue Hawaiian, which is served in a tiki glass, and you can rarely go wrong with a Mai Tai.

David Guzy: “Traditional Mai Tai, but something that everybody enjoys when they’re looking at the water and looking out at the sun.”

The food here is all about being fresh and easy to grab.

David Guzy: “We wanted a Hawaiian-influence menu — something that had the traditional bar items, but also had some flare.”

There are lobster roll sliders, and tuna and avocado poke.

Sindy Rodriguez, customer: “It’s got a lot of flavor. It’s really good, amazing. I recommend it to anybody.”

If you’re feeling a little hungrier, try the huli huli entree.

David Guzy: “It’s got coconut rice with some huli-huli sauce. Then, you can get your choice of protein, and it has some plantains on there.”

There’s live music on weekends and very good dogs are welcome seven days a week.

Mark Sarine, customer: “My dog really likes it. It’s a good place for him to come after work. This has been a convenient place to stop over. The waterfront atmosphere and the people are great.”

That’s what Paradise Tiki of Dania Beach is really all about: the Key West feel outside of Key West.

Jacqueline Gomila: “You don’t have to drive all the way down to the Keys to get the Keys vibe. It’s great, and I love coming here.”

Paradise Tiki of Dania Beach also provides boat service. You can dock at the restaurant, and they will take your order and bring out the food to you.

FOR MORE INFO:

Paradise Tiki of Dania Beach

90 N. Bryan Road

Dania Beach, FL 33004

954-391-7384

www.facebook.com/paradisetikiofdaniabeach

