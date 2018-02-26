Kevin Smith says he had a heart attack after show Sunday

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor-director Kevin Smith says he had a “massive” heart attack after performing at a Los Angeles comedy show Sunday night.

Smith said on Twitter early Monday morning that if he hadn’t canceled his second show Sunday and gone to the hospital, he would have died. Smith credited a doctor with saving his life after the 47-year-old “Clerks” filmmaker suffered a total blockage of his left coronary artery, often referred to as “the widow maker.”

After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018

Smith posted a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed looking stunned. He added: “For now, I’m still above ground.”

Representatives for Smith didn’t immediately return messages Monday.

