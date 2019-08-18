Kevin Hart dubbed Forbes highest paid comedian

Kevin Hart is taking the spotlight as Forbes’ highest paid comedian.

Hart made $59 million last year following a stadium tour, a Netflix special and sponsorships from brands including Mountain Dew.

This is his second time on the coveted list as the richest stand-up comedian.

Back in 2016, Hart dethroned fellow comedian Jerry Seinfeld who had dominated the Forbes list since 2006.

