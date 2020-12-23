Ken Jeong, Joel McHale ring in new year on ‘Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021’

It’s time to count down to the new year! And here on Fox, we’re doing it with a comedy and performances. The big event is being led by Ken Jeong and Joel McHale. The hilarious co-hosts are telling us what’s in store for viewers as they ring in the new year.

Say hello to 2021 with Ken Jeong and Joel McHale. The best buds are hosting “Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021,” and they are ready to bring the laughs.

Ken Jeong: “To do it, safely and to do it, you know, distanced, and also to do it in a way that, you know, there’s still a lot to laugh at and laugh with. Comedy is a lot about being laughed at, one another, but really, this is about, we’re all laughing together, trying to find an escape including us.”

It’s like adding another Ken’s Day to the week.

Joel McHale: “‘Masked Dancer,’ he’s got ‘Lone Star 9-1-1.'”

Ken Jeong: “I’m not on that show.”

Joel McHale: “He’s bringing back ‘Parker Lewis Can’t Lose.'”

Ken Jeong: “I’m not on that.”

Joel McHale: “He’s hosting ‘The Arsenio Hall Show.'”

Ken Jeong: “Not hosting that.”

“The Masked Singer” winner LeAnn Rimes will perform at the New Year’s Eve show, so will Green Day, John Legend, Gloria Estefan and Dr. Elvis, and the co-hosts say you won’t find another new year’s show like this anywhere else.

Joel McHale: “You got your Carson Daly and you’ve got your Ryan Seacrest, Andy Cohen. Those are going to be way better. They’re super professional.”

Ken Jeong: “It’s just like you’re ringing in the new year with people you love, friends and family and Joe McHale.”

“Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021” starts at 8 p.m. Eastern here on Fox.

