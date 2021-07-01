(WSVN) - A Los Angeles judge has denied Britney Spears’ request to have her father removed from her conservatorship.

The order was signed on Wednesday, denying her father Jaime Spears from being removed.

The judge’s decision comes after the singer appeared in court last week and made a direct appeal with statements that were available to the public.

She said she was being exploited by the conservatorship, specifically by her father.

The judge ruled after determining Spears is unable to manage her own finances.

Jaime has been her co-conservator and in charge of her fortune since 2008 when the singer suffered a public breakdown.

