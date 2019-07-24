Jr’s Gourmet Burgers offers new menu inspired by pregnancy cravings

Moms-to-be are known for having some interesting food cravings. Now, one restaurant has put those food requests on their menu, and having a baby on board isn’t required to eat here.

Oh, baby!

Jr’s Gourmet Burgers in Miami Springs hit the motherload with their new menu.

Jesus De La Torre, Jr., owner: “The Preggo Cravings menu is just cravings and things that pregnant women just have, and it’s funny how the combinations that sometimes they crave are well put together.”

The owner is about to be a new dad, and it was a very special mom-to-be who inspired the creative combos.

Jesus De La Torre, Jr.: “My fiancee is eight months pregnant right now, so she’s been having a lot of cravings. We’ve both gained a little bit of weight, and some of these cravings have been the reason of that.”

Move over, pickles and ice cream. Here, it’s pickles and bacon.

Jesus De La Torre, Jr.: “Fried pickles and bacon actually was something that she asked me for one day. She kept on and on, and I said, ‘OK, I’m gonna get you some fried pickles and bacon.'”

The Preggo Burger gets topped with goat cheese, bacon, fried plantains and guava ketchup.

Yurian Hernandez, customer and mom-to-be: “I think because it’s different. It has a combination of dessert in a way and an entree at the same time.”

There’s a spicy chicken sandwich topped with chips, and chicken and waffles with guava and cream cheese.

The preggo menu is inspired by a mom, but it’s meant for everyone.

Jonathan Alfonso, customer and dad-to-be: “I’m starting to think I’m pregnant ’cause I love everything. Everything’s amazing.”

If you love sweets, try the Peanut Butter Milkshake For Two — it comes with a doughnut — or their giant cookie with ice cream.

You can wash it all down with a watermelon refresher topped with melon and Mexican spices.

Andrea Garcia, customer: “Everything about it is delicious. The watermelon refresher was really good. It’s so hot outside right now, so we need something to cool us down.”

Best part — everything on the preggo menu is under $15.

FOR MORE INFO:

Jr’s Gourmet Burgers

7 Westward Dr.

Miami Springs, FL 33166

786-360-5347

https://www.jrsburgers.com/

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.