Kevin Hart is getting schooled — by Tiffany Haddish. The pair has a new movie out this weekend, “Night School.” Johnnie-U goes back to class and tells us if we should strive for perfect attendance or just play hooky.

Hey, folks, Johnnie-U here. Turns out Deco doesn’t believe I graduated from high school, so they’re sending me back. Interestingly enough, I’m gonna go see the new movie “Night School,” and when I come back, I’m gonna tell you guys all about it.

OK, I’m back. All right, now, in this movie, Kevin Hart plays a smooth-talking salesman who just lost his job and finds that he’s unemployable because he dropped out of high school. So he enrolls in the night school to get his GED.

But the real problem is, he finds out he’s just as bad in school now as he was then, and his teacher, played by Tiffany Haddish, is extra hard on him to make sure he learns.

Well, paper fortune teller, what did I think about this movie? “I-thought-this-movie-was … I got cooties.”

To be honest, I didn’t give this movie a passing grade. I mean, there were some funny comedic bits in there, but it mostly felt forced. It seemed like it was thrown together and sloppy. And, at almost two hours, it was way too long for a comedy, which meant there was a lot of story that was acted very poorly.

Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish are funny, but they’re no thespians, and it showed.

Well, folks, if I were to give this movie a grade, it would be a D-, so I say play hooky from “Night School.” I’m Johnnie-U, and this has been my movie review.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.