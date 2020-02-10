Janet Jackson to kick off summer Black Diamond World Tour in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Janet Jackson will be kicking off her summer Black Diamond World Tour in Miami.

Her first concert will be held at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday, June 24.

The North American tour will feature the five-time Grammy Award winner performing songs from all 12 of her multi-platinum albums, including her upcoming album “Black Diamond,” which is slated for release this year.

Jackson will also put on a special performance of “Rhythm Nation 1814,” which recently marked it’s 30th anniversary.

Tickets will publicly go on sale Thursday, Feb. 13 at 12 p.m.

