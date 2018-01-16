Jane Fonda had cancerous growth removed from her lip

(CNN) – Jane Fonda revealed in interviews this week that her doctor removed a cancerous growth from her lower lip.

The actress was seen wearing bandages on her face Monday while promoting the upcoming fourth season of her Netflix series, “Grace and Frankie.”

“I just want to explain the bandage. I just had a cancer taken from my lip,” Fonda said during a BUILD Series interview alongside her co-star Lily Tomlin. “I thought it was going to heal in time before I came before you, but it’s fine. I just want to explain it. I don’t normally go around like this.”

Fonda, 80, made light of the cancer removal on Monday with an Instagram photo of her and Tomlin. In it, Fonda is seen with her hands strategically placed over her mouth.

“With Lily in NY. I’ve found a clever way to disguise my lip bandages from removal of cancer,” she wrote in the caption.

Fonda briefly addressed the cancer during an interview with Howard Stern on the same day, but didn’t give much information. “Hey listen, the world is falling apart, what’s a lip?” she said. Yeah, they did [biopsy it.] I’m going to be fine, thanks.”

This isn’t the actresses first bout with cancer. Fonda revealed in 2010 that she had a cancerous tumor removed from her breast.

