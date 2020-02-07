Jamie Foxx talks to Deco about upcoming ‘Soul’ role, ‘Masked Singer’

Jamie Foxx is an Oscar-winning actor, a Grammy-winning singer and TV host. Basically, he’s no slacker — but Jamie still found time to tell Deco about his “Soul”-ful new film and his “Masked Singer” debut.

Jamie Foxx (singing): “Get down, girl, get down.”

Jamie Foxx hit the stage at the AmericanAirlines Arena. The star helped Shop.com kick off their Miami conference.

Jamie Foxx: “Being a part of her business is wonderful.”

Loren Ridinger, Shop.com: “He’s here out of the love of his heart, his friendship, his friendship with me…”

Jamie Foxx: “We do quiet business.”

Loren Ridinger: “Yeah, we do.”

After serenading the crowd, Jamie dished on his “Masked Singer” debut.

Jamie Foxx: “For the past two years, everybody thought I was in one of the masks, and it was wrecking my life. Even my momma. My momma wakes me up in the morning and was like, ‘Are you the Masked Singer? I’m like, ‘Mom, I’m not the Masked Singer,’ so finally I get the chance to be on the show.”

Jamie Foxx: “Shazam, is it ‘Found Out About You?'”

Of course, Jamie is the full-time host of “Beat Shazam.” This season, the name-that-tune show is doubling its prize money.

Jamie Foxx: “This year, for the first time, we’re gonna give away $2 million on one show.”

Foxx has a full slate of films coming out in 2020, starting with Pixar’s “Soul.”

Jamie Foxx (as Joe Gardner, voice of): “I really need a haircut today, man. Can you fit me in? Whoa!”

Jamie Foxx: “My youngest daughter, I took her to Pixar, and she’s like, ‘Why are we going here?’ I’m like, ‘Gonna be in the Pixar movie.’ She’s like, ‘Dad. you finally made it!'”

Guess she never saw that gold statue on the mantle. Jamie won an Oscar for his portrayal of Ray Charles in “Ray.”

As for his music career, Foxx is ready to hit the road.

Jamie Foxx: “When you look out there and see the smiles on the people’s faces, and look over her, and I see her singing, we gotta take that on the road. See you in Europe.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.