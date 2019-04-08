Jackman, Saldana talk making stop-motion feature ‘Missing Link’ at NYC premiere

You won’t have to wait long to see Hugh Jackman in his latest movie — or at least hear him in it. He lends his voice to an intrepid adventurer in “Missing Link,” and we chatted with Hugh and his castmates at the New York City premiere.

The cast of “Missing Link” hit the red carpet in the Big Apple, and so did their life-size animated counterparts.

In the movie, the missing link is found. Yeah, he’s this handsome fellow, voiced Zach Galifianakis

Zack Galifianakis (as Mr. Link): “Is it hot in here?”

Hugh Jackman (as Sir Lionel Frost): “By all means, crack open the win–”

*Mr. Link breaks train window.*

Hugh Jackman (as Sir Lionel Frost): “–dow.”

Zack Galifianakis (as Mr. Link): “Ah, that’s better.”

Hugh Jackman is the fearless adventurer who Mr. Link hires to take him to his new home on the other side of the world.

Hugh Jackman: “I was obsessed with Sasquatch as a kid. Bigfoot, we used to call it all of them. The Loch Ness monster? There’s not a kid that’s not like, ‘I know that it’s real. I know it’s out there.'”

So Hugh Jackman has a lot in common with his character, and so does his love interest in the movie, played by Zoe Saldana.

Zoe Saldana: “I wish that I didn’t see that much about myself in her, because now that I have three boys, I want to be the fun one, and I’m not.”

Zoe Saldana (as Adelina Fortnight): “So let me see if I understand. You plan to travel around the world to the home of the Yeti?”

The stop-motion animation looks incredible in this film. Timothy Olyphant tells us that’s because it takes a long time to do.

Timothy Olyphant: “These kinds of films are made with such care and such thought, and it’s such a long process to go from the very beginning idea to when it actually appears on screen.”

So like how long are we talking?

Hugh Jackman: “It takes four years, every finger movement, every eye movement is done. My character is about this big in real life, and they manipulate it.”

Zack Galifianakis (as Mr. Link): “Oh, wait a second. I said ‘ohh’ like I knew what you were talking about, but I don’t.”

“Missing Link” evolves into theaters on Friday.

