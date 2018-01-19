J.K. Simmons pulls double duty in Starz’s “Counterpart”

The more J.K. Simmons, the better, is what Shireen always says. A new show on Starz called “Counterpart” is a sci-fi thriller that has the Oscar winner playing two roles. Deco caught up with him earlier, Friday, to find out what it was like working with himself.

Harry Lloyd (as Peter Quayle): “Don’t panic.”

J.K. Simmons (as Howard Silk): “What?”

J.K. Simmons (as Howard Silk): “Hi, Howard.”

J.K. Simmons is starring alongside … J.K. Simmons, in “Counterpart.”

He plays two versions of the same government employee, who live in parallel dimensions.

J.K. Simmons (as Howard Silk): “We share genetics, a childhood.”

That is until the two have to team up to solve a murder.

J.K. Simmons (as Howard Silk): “A kill order came out from my side, targeting people on your side.”

Finding out there’s another you is major stuff.

J.K. told us what he learned about J.K. from working with him on the show.

J.K. Simmons: “Everything that so many people have been saying over the years — what a wonderful actor he is, and what a great guy to work with and, you know, all that.”

Preparing for two roles wrapped into one doesn’t sound easy. Neither does shooting the scenes.

J.K. Simmons: “Sometimes the other me was a tennis ball stuck to the end of a grip stand. Sometimes it was a stand-in who just had to sit there and be completely still, so it was kind of like playing a scene with a mannequin.”

The show explores how our lives could have turned out differently. If J.K. wasn’t an actor, he’s feeling pretty confident about what his career would’ve been.

J.K. Simmons: “I probably would’ve played center field for the Detroit Tigers, and now I would be a Major League manager. That’s probably the path I would’ve taken.”

Tigers manager, you say?

J.K. Simmons (as Frank Perry): “He ain’t hitting, Billy. He ain’t hit for a while now.”

You mean like the time you played one in the movie “For Love of the Game?”

If only it had been real. Though we’re definitely grateful to have J.K. Simmons the actor.

J.K. Simmons (as Howard Silk) “The last thing you want is me with nothing left to say.”

“Counterpart” premieres on Starz, Jan. 21.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.