Internet star Justin Roberts talks about new release ‘Way Too Much’

It’s gotta be way cool to be 16 years old and have over three million followers of your YouTube video blog. Not that we’d know, but Justin Roberts would. The South Florida-based teen sensation is doing music full-time now, and he’s blowing up big.

“Way Too Much” is the brand-new music video from internet star Justin Roberts.

But the Miami resident told Deco his music career started as a joke.

Justin Roberts: “I wanted to start doing comedy, so I started doing Instagram skits.”

Justin Roberts (in YouTube video): “I didn’t really vlog that much in the bus, you know? It was kind of quiet the whole time. Everyone was tired except me.”

His comedy videos gained him tons of fans, but music was always on his mind.

Justin Roberts: “Like, I have to do comedy. That’s what people want. That’s what I thought people wanted. That’s what I wanted to do. Everyone around me was doing it, so I was like, ‘No music. No music. I don’t want to do that.’ But then I realized that is actually what I want to do.”

Justin’s first move as a musician was definitely a successful one.

Justin Roberts: “I started doing music, and that was what my fans, like, started loving the most, gravitating towards the most. I made a song called ‘Six Figures,’ and it blew up.”

Now that he’s committed to his new career, the idea is to keep improving.

Justin Roberts: “I mean, the fans are expecting even better, obviously, and I think I’m doing that. I think the last song I made was way better than the first one.”

Roberts upped his game on “Way Too Much.”

He got Kylie Jenner’s ex-BFF, Jordyn Woods, to show up in the video with a little help.

Justin Roberts: “One of my friends showed her the song and was like, ‘He’s doing a music video, shooting it in a week,’ and she’s like, ‘I wanna be a part of it.'”

That was an offer he could not refuse.

Justin Roberts: “I was surprised. It’s like, ‘Let’s do it.'”

Justin’s sound is definitely influenced by the Magic City.

Justin Roberts: “Like, I pick beats because they remind me of Florida. Even last night, I kinda made a Miami-vibe song.”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.