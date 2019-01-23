“Destroyer”, Nicole Kidman’s latest movie, hits South Florida screens this weekend. We’re giving you a heads up because there’s a good chance you won’t recognize her when you see her. Deco’s facial recognition deputy editor, Chris Van Vliet, has the story of Nikki’s amazing transformation.

If you’re looking for the Oscar winner in “Destroyer”, you’re going to have to look pretty hard. She looks and sounds completely different here as she plays a bad cop whose life has gone to hell after a botched undercover robbery.

Nicole Kidman (as Erin Bell): “Who is it?”

LAPD detective: “No ID, no idea.”

I know you can barely recognize her, but that’s Kidman as Erin Bell, a beaten-down, burned-out Los Angeles Police detective in “Destroyer.”

She sat down with Deco to talk about creating this unique role.

Nicole Kidman: “It came from going through the history, going through her life and compiling the way she looks because of her life.”

The plot plays with time. Much of the story is told in flashbacks, when Erin was just starting out on the force.

Toby Huss (Gil Lawson): “Placing our agent undercover, she’ll look right enough next to our guy.”

Nicole jumped at the chance to play the same character 17 years apart.

Nicole Kidman: “And it was such a fantastic thing as an actor to be able to play the whole journey.”

Playing Erin in her younger days, alongside co-star Sebastian Stan, wasn’t such a strain on the actress.

Nicole Kidman (as Erin Bell): “Think you can fake liking that?”

The current version of the role wasn’t so easy for Nicole to shake, once the workday was over.

Nicole Kidman: “I mean, not haunt, but definitely seeped into my psyche and caused me to feel really depleted myself and really like I was struggling to make it through the day.”

Erin’s one chance at redemption is saving her relationship with her estranged teenage daughter.

Nicole Kidman (as Erin Bell): “You can be better than me.”

Nicole Kidman: “As a parent, as a woman, I mean, it’s just so emotional to me. That’s what you’ll do as a parent.”

Nicole said she wanted her makeup in “Destroyer” to be so authentic, moviegoers wouldn’t know it was her up on the screen. I’d say she got her wish.

