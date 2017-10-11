Hulu cuts down monthly cost for new and existing subscribers

(WSVN) - Shortly after Netflix’s recent announcement of a price hike for users, another popular streaming service is decreasing their monthly cost.

Hulu’s latest promotion cuts the price of their service to $5.99 per month for the first year, according to their website, including any free trial period. This deal is for both new and existing subscribers.

After the first year, the price increases to $7.99 per month.

The website also states that those wishing to take advantage of this deal must sign-up by Jan. 9, 2018.

