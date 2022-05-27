MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The holiday hustle is on across South Florida, as a variety of special events are set to draw large crowds of residents and visitors this Memorial Day weekend.

Holiday weekend vibes were in full swing in South Beach, Friday afternoon.

“It’s Miami! You gotta be down here. There’s so much to do. The weather is great,” said a reveler.

“Come down here, get some vibes, get some sun, get some water, and get some me time,” said tourist Spanish Fragota.

With the expectation of big crowds in South Beach, the Miami Beach Police officials said preparations are underway, such as lining the streets with barricades for three days of sun and fun.

“Top Gun” type of energy will take over above the South Beach sands during the 2022 Hyundai Air and Sea Show, set to take place Saturday and Sunday.

“It’s always a special kind of vibe,” said Fragota.

Army battle tanks and other military might have been rolled out and could been seen on full display along Ocean Drive, Friday.

Low-flying choppers provided a rare sight for people getting the perfect picture while also catching some sun.

Back on the streets of South Beach, it was about getting ready for changes on the roadways. Major streets like Ocean Drive, Collins Avenue and Washington Avenue will be compromised to deal with traffic and crowds.

“Parking will be limited. Every Miami Beach officer is working 13-hour-plus shifts and, like, these outside agencies like Miami, like Coral Gables, like Miami-Dade PD, all here,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

“As long as you’re not acting stupid, everything will be all right,” Fragota.

Broward County is also busy preparing for the Memorial Day weekend as well. The Great American Beach Party is set to take place Saturday at Las Olas Oceanside Park.

