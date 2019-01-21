Nothing is as it seems in “Serenity,” which hits theaters this weekend. Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway play a divorced couple, back in each other’s lives, when her new marriage becomes a living hell. Or does it? Deco talked with the two stars about the twists and turns of “Serenity.”

Anne Hathaway (as Karen): “Good to see ya, John. Took so long to find you. What do you say?”

Matthew McConaughey (as Baker Dill): “I’d say I’m not called John anymore.”

Anne Hathaway (as Karen): “It’s funny, huh?”

Matthew McConaughey (as Baker Dill): “Why would you want to find me?”

“Serenity” was never like this. A sexy thriller that turns reality on its head, Anne and Matthew star in a film that leaves you with more questions than answers.

Anne Hathaway: “I think this film is a thriller, but it’s a modern-day thriller, which means that things that are in the modern world appear in the film, and that’s all I’m going to say about it.”

You’d better buckle up. You’re in for quite a ride.

Matthew McConaughey (as Baker Dill): “Where in the world are we?”

For Anne’s co-star, the reasons to make the movie were personal.

Matthew McConaughey: “It’s the kind of movie I want to see, and I’ve trying to make choices to go do films and try to tell stories that, hey, I want to see first.”

Matthew plays a fishing boat captain living on a tropical island. His peaceful routine is rocked when his ex-wife, played by Anne, shows up with a plan to get rid of her abusive new husband.

Anne Hathaway (as Karen): “I want you to take him out on your boat and drop him in the ocean for the sharks.”

“Serenity” doesn’t shy away from the ugly effects of physical abuse. That was a big reason Anne signed on to the project.

Anne Hathaway: “It’s the stuff I want to talk about, ’cause how can you heal it if you don’t talk about it? And it’s an aspect of this film that was really worth telling.”

The film doesn’t let you get comfortable. Just when you think you know what’s going on, things happen that you never see coming.

Matthew McConaughey (as Baker Dill): “Some weird stuff going on right now. This whole island’s a part of it, but nobody knows it.”

Anne Hathaway (as Karen): “OK, John, you want the truth?”

Jeremy Strong (as Reid Miller): “You don’t.”

The harder Matthew’s character searches for the truth, the farther away he gets from it.

Matthew McConaughey (as Baker Dill): “Trying to figure it out. You don’t know who to trust. Can’t trust myself, can’t trust anybody. Feels like everybody knows something I don’t.”

“Serenity” slips into something a little more comfortable at theaters across the nation starting Friday, Jan. 25.

