‘Hadestown’ leads Tony Award nominations with 14 nods

NEW YORK (AP) — “Hadestown,” singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell’s Broadway debut, earned a leading 14 Tony Award nominations Tuesday, followed by the jukebox musical “Ain’t Too Proud,” built around songs by the Temptations, which received a dozen nominations.

The musical “Hadestown,” which intertwines the myths of Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone, elbowed aside more familiar names, including stage adaptations of “Tootsie” and “Beetlejuice,” which both also got best musical nods. The heartwarming “The Prom” rounds out the best new musical category.

The best play nominees are the Northern Irish drama “The Ferryman” from Jez Butterworth, the Rupert Murdoch play “Ink,” Taylor Mac’s Broadway debut “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus,” Tarell Alvin McCraney’s “Choir Boy” and Heidi Schreck’s play “What the Constitution Means to Me,” a personal tour of the landmark document at the heart of so many American divisions.

Theater veterans were surprised to see Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” a play about Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign and the stage adaptation of the media satire film “Network” not getting best play nods, though they did earn recognition in other categories.

The nomination for “Tootsie” means a step closer for composer and lyricist David Yazbek to get back-to-back wins. His show “The Band’s Visit” won best new musical last year.

Laurie Metcalf got an acting nod for “Hillary and Clinton” and if she wins the Tony this year, she will make history as the first person to win acting Tonys three years consecutively. (She won in 2018’s “Three Tall Women” and “A Doll’s House, Part 2” in 2017).

A sweet “Kiss Me, Kate” and a dark “Oklahoma!” make up the best musical revival category; they are the only eligible nominees. The best play revival nominees are “Arthur Miller’s All My Sons,” ”The Boys in the Band,” ”Burn This,” ”Torch Song” and “The Waverly Gallery.”

Ali Stroker, the first actress who needs a wheelchair for mobility known to have appeared on a Broadway stage, earned a Tony nomination for “Oklahoma!”

The category of best actor in a play includes Paddy Considine from “The Ferryman,” Bryan Cranston in “Network,” Jeff Daniels in “To Kill a Mockingbird,” Adam Driver from “Burn This” and Jeremy Pope in “Choir Boy.” Pope is also up for a featured role in “Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations.”

The category of best actress in a play includes Annette Bening in “Arthur Miller’s All My Sons,” Laura Donnelly in “The Ferryman,” Elaine May in “The Waverly Gallery,” Janet McTeer in “Bernhardt/Hamlet,” Metcalf in “Hillary and Clinton” and Heidi Schreck from “What the Constitution Means to Me.”

Those nominated for best actor in a musical are Brooks Ashmanskas from “The Prom,” Derrick Baskin and “Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations,” Alex Brightman from “Beetlejuice,” Damon Daunno in “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!” and Santino Fontana in “Tootsie.”

The best leading actress in a musical are Stephanie J. Block in “The Cher Show,” Caitlin Kinnunen and Beth Leavel both in “The Prom,” Eva Noblezada in “Hadestown” and Kelli O’Hara in “Kiss Me, Kate.”

Hollywood A-listers Cranston, Driver, May and Daniels made the cut but some of their starry colleagues did not, including Kerry Washington, Armie Hammer, Ethan Hawke, Joan Allen, Michael Cera, Lucas Hedges and Keri Russell.

The awards will be presented June 9 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, airing on CBS. James Corden, the host of CBS’ “The Late Late Show” and a Tony winner himself, will host.

