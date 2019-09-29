Habitat for Humanity partners with pop group, Gentri, to host benefit concert

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Habitat for Humanity brought a day full of help and fun thanks to the help of a cinematic pop group from Utah.

The group, called Gentri or the Gentlemen Trio, were in town Saturday night to perform at the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale.

It was part of their Dare to Dream tour, and it was a benefit concert for Habitat for Humanity of Broward.

“We’ve had the opportunity to travel all over the country, performing and meeting amazing people,” said Brad Robins, Gentri’s singer. “But it takes it to a whole other level when during the day, before showtime. We get to get out into the communities, and not only meet the people who are making a difference, but meet the recipients to that difference being made.”

Earlier in the day, the trio loaned a helping hand to the charity by joining them on A Rick Case Habitat Community, a house building project in Pompano Beach.

“It means a lot to our company and to our family.” said Robert Taylor, chairman of Habitat for Humanity Broward. “It means that we have an opportunity to give back as we think we should to people less fortunate, and to give people the opportunity to get into their first home.”

“Today we’re out at a Habitat for Humanity of Broward build of 77 homes,” said Nancy Robin, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Broward. “At the end of the day, this going to be an absolutely amazing community with a playground, a park, with homes.”

And part of our 7News family was there Saturday night at the benefit concert.

7’s Shireen Sandoval, Craig Stevens, Belkys Nerey and Jeff Lennox were all in attendance.

WSVN is proud to be a longtime supporter and sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity of Broward County

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.