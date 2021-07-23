We’ve seen cupcakes take over the dessert world — and doughnuts and cookies — so what’s the next big thing? Gourmet rolls and buns. Deco had the hard job of investigating the tasty trend. Someone had to do it, so why not us?

Sink your teeth into Sequoia at Yumbrella in South Miami.

Alison Roldan, Sequoia: “Sequoia Baking Co. is a bakery or a bake shop that just focuses on custom cinnamon rolls, and we do different flavors.”

These aren’t your mom’s cinnamon rolls. They’re buns 2-point-oh, my goodness!

Alison Roldan: “I guess they are more bun than cinnamon roll. Not every single one has cinnamon.”

Your mouth will water. There’s hazelnut latte, honey glazed, even chocolate ganache.

Dania Montejo, customer: “I think what takes the buns to the next level is it’s not just your average flavor. It’s not just cinnamon in flavor. You have chocolate. You have bacon. It’s just incredible.”

Did someone say bacon?

Alison Roldan: “It’s a tongue twister, but the bourbon maple bacon bun — BMBB — has bacon, maple, some bourbon, it’s delicious.”

Dania Montejo: “They are honestly incredible. It’s revolutionary.”

Sweets in SoFlo are on a roll thanks to Rolled by Andrew.

The brains behind Night Owl Cookies baked up this amazing idea.

Andrew Gonzalez: “It’s time to like take the dessert scene in Miami, and let’s elevate it a little bit. I’ve done cookies. Night Owl is known for cookies. Now let’s take that and bake it rolls.”

Sure, they look like cinnamon rolls, but that’s where the comparison ends!

Andrew Gonzalez: “We have this conversation non-stop. Do we call them cinnamon rolls? Do we call them cinnamon buns? Do we call them buns? Rolls? Like, to me, these are rolls with the exception of one roll. None have cinnamon whatsoever.”

These are flavors lots of us grew up on.

Andrew Gonzalez: “We stuff them with these crazy ingredients. We have our birthday cake, cookies and cream, guava and queso crema. When you think of Miami, when you think of Night Owl flavors, this is what you are getting.”

Sprinkles, edible glitter, tons of frosting. Yum! So, where can you get these pieces of heaven?

Andrew Gonzalez: “Deco Drive is getting the first exclusive scoop. If you are seeing this, go into the Night Owl Instagram account. Check it out. I am sure you will be able to get some today.”

If you have a sweet tooth this is for you!

FOR MORE INFO:

Sequoia Baking

5701 Sunset Drive, Suite 194

South Miami, FL 33143

305-204-5210

sequoiabaking.com

Rolled by Andrew

www.instagram.com/nightowlcookies

