Gordon Ramsay and Lil Nas X get in the kitchen to make panini history

(CNN) — Lil Nas X wrote a song called “Panini,” and the grilled sandwich has never been cooler.

The country rapper’s single has nothing to do with food, but even he can’t help but play into his song’s double meaning.

So while he was in London, Lil Nas decided to ask the famous British chef Gordon Ramsay to show him how a good panini gets made.

“teach me how to make paninis while i’m still london,” he tweeted.

Ramsay appeared to be delighted by the request.

“Name the day…,” he replied.

That’s exactly what the “Old Town Road” rapper did.

“wednesday!” Lil Nas suggested.

So it was said. And so it was done. The two met up and pressed this moment into sandwich history.

“me & @gordonramsay made paninis,” Lil Nas wrote along with two photos of him with Ramsay and their panini.

He also mentioned with sadness that the “Hell’s Kitchen” and “MasterChef” star didn’t yell it at him during their cooking lesson.

And in case you’re wondering, yes, that is an ax Lil Nas is holding in the photos. He says he used it to make his sandwich.

