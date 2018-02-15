Get a taste of SoBe Wine and Food Festival at 2 locations

South Florida foodies, start your engines. The South Beach Wine and Food Festival kicks off next week. Delicious events are happening all over Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Deco’s picked out two that will definitely whet your appetite.

Your taste buds are getting ready to party. The 17th annual South Beach Wine and Food Festival is coming to town.

In the 954, you’ll be drinking Whispering Angel Wine at the Rooftop Rose Happy Hour event at the W Hotel.

Sydney Edwards: “And this is the first time we’re bringing Whispering Angel into the Crave series in Fort Lauderdale with the Rooftop Rose Happy Hour.”

At this event, no other wine will do.

Sydney Edwards: “Rose’s allure is that it is trendy, it’s chic, it’s St. Tropez. When you go to Nice and St. Tropez, that’s what everyone’s drinking.”

The whole idea is to bring a little of the luxury of Southern France to Fort Lauderdale.

Sydney Edwards: “With the rooftop rose event, we’re really aiming to bring the whole lifestyle of St. Tropez here. So guests are gonna come, they’re gonna enjoy rose during this happy hour, but then they’re also gonna enjoy delicious food.”

That delicious food includes short rib sliders with a horseradish crema on a toasted brioche bun.

There’ll also be king crab and lobster ceviche — both dishes come courtesy of Steak 954.

All this happens in a most lovely setting.

Sydney Edwards: “You’re gonna be out on the rooftop overlooking the beautiful ocean.”

Actress/lifestyle guru Kristin Cavallari will be your host for happy hour.

The evening promises to be something very special.

Genevieve: “I’ve been looking forward to this since the beginning of January. I feel like it’s in my home town, and I’m ready to see Fort Lauderdale kind of blow up.”

Polynesian food and drink will be celebrated in Miami during the “Taste of Aloha” and “Art of the Tiki Cocktail Showdown” events.

The best foods and drinks from the Hawaiian islands will be yours to gobble up and sip upon.

Unleash your inner islander and live like the natives do — for one night, anyway.

The 17th annual South Beach Wine and Food Festival starts March 21st and runs through the 25th.

