‘Friends: The Reunion Show’ gets a sneak peek from People Magazine

It’s the one where they get back together!

Tonight we’re getting our first real look at the “Friends” reunion

And it seems like next week’s show is definitely worth the wait for fans. Here’s a sneak peek.

Your favorite friends are back.

The cast of the hit 90’s sitcom is reuniting on Stage 24 on the Warner Bros. lot in Hollywood for their upcoming special.

In the 17 years since the show wrapped…

David Schwimmer: “We’ve only been together once I believe nine years ago, in the same room.”

People Magazine exclusively sat down with all six cast members to talk about their upcoming ‘unscripted celebration’.

Jennifer Anniston: “It’s still, to me, one of the greatest jobs I’ve ever had.”

The cast revealed special tokens they took from the show’s set. They performed a special table read. Popular guest stars of the show made appearances, too.

And how about some “Friends” trivia?

After all these years…

Matt LeBlanc says: “When we do get together, it’s like no time has passed. I think everyone has a relationship in their life. We get together and we pick up right where we left off.”

Lisa Kudrow: “We are connected no matter what.”

Jennifer Aniston: “No matter what. ‘Til death do us part.”

“Friends: The Reunion Show” streams on HBO Max May 27.

