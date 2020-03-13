Fort Lauderdale restaurant celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with international flair

Go to your closet, pull out your greenest of green clothes and search for your pot of gold. It’s St. Patrick’s weekend! One restaurant has found a way to tie the colors of the holiday to their menu. Deco’s Alex Miranda is here with a look.

So there might not be a lot of massive parties or parades celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this year, but there is a restaurant that is serving up foods to get you in the spirit.

Time to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, but this year, think globally, and head to Casa Sensei in Fort Lauderdale.

Victor Diaz, Casa Sensei: “Casa Sensei is a fantastic pan Asian Latin fusion restaurant in the heart of Las Olas.”

This isn’t the type of restaurant you would expect an Irish celebration, but that’s why it’s the perfect place.

Victor Diaz: “St. Patrick’s Day is a festival of fun, and in support of St. Patrick’s Day, our chefs like to push the envelope.”

Since sushi is one of their specialties, Casa Sensei created St. Patrick’s Day sushi.

You can go green with the broccoli tempura roll or…

Victor Diaz: “We’ve taken the California roll and we have added fresh green tobiko. Tobiko is fish eggs. You add some wasabi to it to create a nice green hue.”

A traditional Irish dish like corned beef got a Casa Sensei twist too.

Victor Diaz: “We are combining the familiarity of corned beef and sauerkraut to create a fantastic roll.”

Another thing for meat lovers is beefshi roll. A beefshi roll is corned beef, asparagus and avocado.

For extra flavor, both of the corned beef rolls get flash fried too.

Chloe Duke, customer: “I love that Casa Sensei is doing a lot of special rolls for St. Patrick’s Day. It is one of my favorite holidays to celebrate, and this is one of my favorite restaurants, so being able to combine the two is really special.”

Of course, they’ve got green beer, but here, you have the luck of the Irish in their special St. Patrick’s cocktails too.

Victor Diaz: “We have a green apple mojito, which is part of everybody’s go to. A little green apple syrup along with a traditional mojito, which allows for a nice green hue.”

Vodka, kahlua, mint and chocolate liqueur get mixed with cereal milk to make the shamrock shooter.

Victor Diaz: “With shamrocks on top and those are your Lucky Charms.”

The St. Patrick’s Day drinks start at $6, and the food starts at $12.

Victor Diaz: “The dishes are available on Monday, the day before St. Patrick’s Day, through Tuesday, and the drinks are available all weekend long through St. Patrick’s Day.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Casa Sensei

1200 E. Las Olas Blvd., Suite 101

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-994-1416

casasensei.com/

