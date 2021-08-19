When it comes to staying healthy, we need all the help we can get. A hotel on Fort Lauderdale Beach is doing its part to keep everybody fit. The first event went down recently, and the reviews are absolutely glowing.

People got loose and limber at Flow + Glow Yoga. It’s the kick-off to monthly wellness events at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort.

Brittany Berrard, Flow + Glow Yoga: “Flow + Glow is an illuminated yoga and meditation experience.”

It’s not your typical sit and stretch class. The music and the lights set the tone for a different kind of evening.

Pam Butler, Flow + Glow Yoga: “The fact that we have the live DJ spinning the tunes is really gonna elevate the mood and elevate the vibe. We’ve got glow sticks. We’ve got glow body paint. We’ve got purple lights everywhere.”

The class was led by a mother-daughter team in the way you’d expect.

Brittany Berrard: “She tells me to do a lot of things that I don’t want to do, but in the end, we compromise and make it work.”

The idea of Flow + Glow was to shine a new light — yeah, we went there — on practicing yoga.

Pam Butler: “Everybody thinks that yoga’s very boring and very slow and quiet, but actually, yoga can be very fun and energizing.”

Your body and mind are well taken care of at the event thanks to local vendors.

Luann Alorro, Tease Hair Salon: “We want to uplift the community and take our part in caring and sharing and just making people beautiful inside and out.”

That’s the point of the monthly Flow + Glow wellness events at the Hilton: letting people do something good for themselves while having a blast.

Jacqueline Carter, Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach: “It’s an awesome program to you know bring wellness into the community and to invite everyone to participate in the event and make it fun.”

The next Flow + Glow is next Wednesday at 7 p.m.

FOR MORE INFO:

Flow + Glow Yoga

(at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort)

505 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

954-414-2222

www.eventbrite.com/e/flow-glow-tickets

