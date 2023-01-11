FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida rapper Flo Rida and a major drink company are at the center of a deal dispute that has gone to court.

Hours after opening statements began, Tramar Dillard, better known as Flo Rida, took the stand, Wednesday afternoon.

The Miami rapper is suing the now popular energy drink Celsius. Jurors will have to determine whether the company breached its contract with the performer.

The platinum-selling artist is accusing Celsius of shortchanging him on an endorsement deal from 2014, including a subsequent renewal in 2016.

The deal included ads on social media and a spotlight in his music video “My House,” which has racked up millions of views since its debut.

According to the lawsuit, Dillard was supposed to rake in millions in stock options and royalties after the company reached certain sales goals.

“It’s a breach of contract. There were certain stocks that were owed and had to be paid when benchmarks were met, and that stock has not been paid yet,” said John Uustal, Dillard’s attorney.

Dillard alleges that those goals were reached, but he never received the bonuses he was promised.

“I did everything as far as doing my part. The parties that be, I trusted them, and they did not do their part,” said Dillard while on the stand.

But attorneys representing Celsius disagree, arguing that the co-branded products with the artist didn’t sell and they are calling the lawsuit a simple money grab.

“Those were during the time that you were the brand ambassador for Celsius, correct?” an attorney representing Celsius asked Dillard.

“Yes,” said Dillard.

“And you were paid as a brand ambassador for Celsius?” asked the attorney.

“Yes,” said Dillard.

The trial has since wrapped up for the day and will resume Thursday morning. It is expected to last into early next week.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.