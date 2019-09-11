Finale of ‘BH90210’ wraps up intense meta-series

The best part of summer is connecting with old friends like Tori, Jason, Brian and Jennie from the 90210 gang, but the party’s almost over. Former Peach Pit employee of the month for June 1996, Chris Van Vliet, is here with a look at tonight’s big finale.

It’s the most anticipated finale of the summer. The climax of “BH90210” is coming to an end.

The mockumentary that’s based on the characters’ real lives has taken TV by storm, and tonight, we see how it all ends!

Jennie, Tori, Ian and the gang are wrapping up the intense meta-series.

The finale has the group waiting to hear if their pilot has been picked up while dealing with all of their off-set relationship drama.

Tori Spelling (as herself): “I love when you pretend to be put off by Jason.”

Tonight’s final episode also includes an appearance by guest star Denise Richards.

Denise Richards (in “BH90210”): “Hello, legacy.”

And a flashback to that Steve Sanders C4 Corvette!

Ian reminisced with us about the one time he was actually allowed to drive that famous car in real life.

Ian Ziering: “I was like 27 years old driving this awesome sports car and Shannen goes, ‘Hey Z, let me drive it home, so I was like, ‘Let’s go!’ She jumps in, drives it over a speed bump and takes the oil pan right off of it. I never got to drive the car home again!”

Jennie Garth (as herself): “What are you guys talking about?

Jason Priestley (as himself): “We’re talking about the red dress story.”

The reboot has been a big walk down memory lane.

It also shows another side of the familiar friends as they play fictional versions of themselves, but even if the show comes back next summer, some friends may be missing!

Christine Elise (as herself): “We can’t afford to bring all seven of you back.”

The finale of “BH90210” airs at 9 p.m., Wednesday. You can watch it here on 7.

