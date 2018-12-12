Final preparations underway for Winterfest Boat Parade

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) — Last minute preparations are underway for the 2018 Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade.

“This is such a great community event,” said Advanced Roofing President Rob Kornahrens.

Kornahrens has been organizing and participating in the parade for over two decades.

“There’s so many boats that are just up to almost 200 feet and really decorated well,” he said. “It just puts you in the holiday spirit.”

This year, his boat theme is “Animal House,” after the cult classic 1980s hit film starring John Belushi.

“We’re gonna do “Animal House,” so we’ll have a bunch of family and friends up on there doing the togas and doing the shout,” said Kornahrens, “and we’re gonna have a blast.”

Boat owners like Kornahrens spend weeks decorating their vessels to light Fort Lauderdale’s Intracoastal Waterway every winter.

“It’s gonna be a beautiful night — clear, little chilly. Dress warm and just experience it,” said Kornahrens.

The one-of-a-kind parade is expected to feature around 100 boats, with over a million viewers from around the world.

“Anywhere along the New River, Las Olas, get down there early, walk around,” said Kornahrens. “The boats will be tied up. You can actually come on and say hi to me. Everybody is really friendly and really in the spirit.”

The Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade kicks off on Saturday at 7 p.m. For tickets, click here.

