‘Fast and Furious’ inspired attraction opens at Universal Orlando theme park

Vin Diesel, Ludacris and the crew were back together last night, but not for the next “Fast and Furious” movie. Instead, they celebrated the new fast and furious attraction in Orlando. Deco theme park correspondent Chris Van Vliet is here to explain.

“Fast and Furious” has made billions at the box office over the years.

So, now it’s time for the franchise to make money at a different venue.

The star-studded party for Fast and Furious – Supercharged went off with a bang and fireworks at Universal Orlando.

But not before Vin Diesel made his grand entrance.

Vin Diesel: “Welcome to the ‘Fast and Furious’ ride!”

So smooth.

Vin was joined by his “Fast and Furious” fam, Jordana Brewster, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and Tyrese Gibson, who are all blown away by the new attraction.

Tyrese Gibson: “Getting here to see this ride and the set pieces, it actually feels like we’re on set.”

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges: “I feel right at home right now. I wanna go on that computer and start working right now.”

That’s because the experience includes actual set pieces from the popular movie franchise, along with a warehouse of cars driven by your favorite characters.

Vin Diesel: “This is the first time we’ve seen it. So, we’re all coming in it and it’s hitting us. It has kind of a certain significance.”

Tyrese Gibson: “You’re gonna finally be able to see what we’ve had the honor of seeing over all these years.”

The furious part of Supercharged is an action-packed ride like you’d watch on the big screen.

Jordana Brewster: “The bigger fan you are, the more it’ll pay off, because there are certain references to little things and you’re like, ‘Oh wait, I remember that!”

Just be sure to leave the really crazy stunts and the hand-to-hand combat to the movie professionals.

