Fans, family attend XXXTentacion’s viewing at BB&T Center

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP/WSVN) – Family and friends are gathering at a Florida arena to remember slain rapper XXXTentacion, who was gunned down in a luxury electric sportscar.

The viewing is taking place Wednesday afternoon at the 20,000 seat BB&T Center in Sunrise. A tribute video of the rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, will play during the first hour of the viewing, and celebrity guests are expected to be in attendance.

Fans are making their way inside the BB&T Center for #XXXTentacion’s funeral. Fans can come and go until 6 PM pic.twitter.com/Gg5za0I8Ie — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) June 27, 2018

“I felt the need to get here this early, all the way from Philadelphia, because it felt like I lost a brother,” said fan Martin Hughes. “A lot of the time, when you hear about all these rappers, and this that and the third. Like, this guy wasn’t a rapper, he was a savior. He was there for people when they weren’t there for themselves.”

The viewing will last until 6 p.m.

A 22-year-old suspect, Dedrick Devonshay Williams, was arrested last week and charged with his murder.

Police are now searching for a person of interest, 22-year-old Robert Allen.

If you have any information on XXXTentacion’s murder, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

