When you hear the words Jeffrey Dahmer whatever you do, make sure to swipe left! The real-life monster killed and even ate his victims for over a decade.

Now Netflix is telling his scary story!

Jeffrey Dahmer, the infamous Milwaukee cannibal murdered at least 17 men and even boys between 1978 and 1991, in the most gruesome ways imaginable.

In the new Netflix series, “Monster: the Jeffrey Dahmer story,” Evan Peters stars as the serial killer who even dismembered his victims, but kept his twisted secret for over a decade.

Evan Peters: “It’s how our society and our system failed to stop him multiple times, because of racism, because of homophobia.”

His targets were from various ethnic backgrounds, but with more than half being black.

Evan Peters: “I just remember hearing something on the news and then hearing my parents talk and it was kinda like a one line “Oh, you know, it’s this crazy white man eating black folks.'”

Niecy Stash plays neighbor Glenda Cleveland.

Whose concerns about the seemingly docile man fell on deaf ears.

Niecy Stash: “She had to go into that church and see the family of this baby she tried to help.”

She’s talking about a 14-year-old, who officers helped return to Dahmer’s apartment after he was found on the street in dire condition.

Niecy Stash: “Watching a parent grieve a child when under different circumstances it could have been prevented — it’s painful.”

Evan Peters: “It was so jaw-dropping that it all really happened that it felt important to be respectful.”

He means being honest about the events, but…

Evan Peters: “You don’t need to embellish them. We get it.”

Despite that, evan calls some of these scenes horrifying to watch.

Evan Peters: “I was going to have to go to really dark places and stay there for a really long time.”

But the cast say everyone gets their story told.

Evan Peters: “As an audience, you’re not sympathizing with him. You’re not really getting into his plight.”

Niecy Stash: “To continue on and on, and on in an effort to get someone to do something, she deserved more.”

“Monster: the Jeffrey Dahmer story” begins to stream on Netflix on Sept. 21.

