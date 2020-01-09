Erba Italian restaurant opens pop-up Dadeland spot before opening of permanent location

You can’t wait to eat, and one restaurant couldn’t wait to get cooking! It’s perfect! Because now, you can get a taste of what they’ll be serving before they start serving!

Something delicious has popped up in Miami.

It’s Erba Italian restaurant.

Niven Patel, Erba Italian: “It’s our take on ingredients that are sourced locally, but with Italian flavors. Erba means herbs in Italian.”

Erba’s location isn’t ready, but they couldn’t wait to get cooking, so the team popped up in a spot near their permanent home in downtown Dadeland.

Niven Patel: “Construction is taking longer than we expected. This came, and we made it our home. It feels really nice in here.”

The location may be temporary, but they are not skimping on the selections.

Niven Patel: “We actually went full out, made this place feel like what we want it to feel like in our permanent location — even with the menu.”

Jamila Ross, customer: “How innovative that they get the opportunity to do something like this. How special that we get the first hand look at what the real restaurant will be like.”

From octopus to roasted Brussels sprouts with shaved prosciutto, the appetizers are on point.

Niven Patel: “We just gather ingredients, and we come up with dishes. It’s more about the ingredients, create the recipes and the recipe creating the ingredients.”

And the pastas are handmade daily.

Niven Patel: “We kind of spend all day, every day making seven to eight pastas. Like, one day you might come in and have rigatoni. The next day, it might be off, and you have something else.”

Jamila Ross: “You can’t go wrong with fresh pasta, but it’s so easy to mess up, and here at Erba, they’ve done it right.”

Since a lot of the ingredients are from right here in South Florida, these aren’t dishes you’d find anywhere else.

Niven Patel: “We are doing this really nice pappardelle that has herbs from the farm laminated in there, so you see a whole piece of herb in there.”

Pop in to this pop up and get a taste of what’s waiting for you at their new restaurant.

Jamila Ross: “Everything from the ingredients, the textures, the colors, the presentation, everything has been spot on, so even for it to be introductory to the real deal — amazing.”

FOR MORE INFO:

ERBA

8975 SW 72nd Place

Miami, FL 33156

305-395-6365

www.opentable.com/r/erba-miami

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.