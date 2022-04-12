Charity events can be stuffy. I’m all about giving back, but I’d like it to be fun.

The United Way of Miami heard brew, I mean, you. The hottest ticket in town is for a fundraiser that’s as chill as an ice cold beer.

Raise a glass to United Way’s fundraiser Veritage.

Lyn Farmer: “VeritageMiami is a wonderful event that brings several events together. We celebrate wine, food and beer, all in the service of the community.”

Veritage’s first shindig of the year is at Wynwood Walls. It’s something they’ve done for over a decade, a craft beer tasting. Yum!

Lyn Farmer: “The craft beer tasting was an opportunity for us to go beyond the wine and food that was originally our mission and reach a younger audience.”

The money raised goes to charity. The food and drinks go to you.

Lyn Farmer: “We have more than a dozen breweries participating, and each of them is pouring several different beers. We’ve got almost a dozen restaurants coming out.”

One of the breweries that wouldn’t miss the night, Hialeah’s Unbranded Brewing Company.

Paul Alva: “We want to showcase what Hialeah has to offer in beer and food, and give back to the community.”

Two local faves will be on tap.

Paul Alva: “Our guava wheat is unique since we use local Florida guava. Our hazy IPA is our flagship IPA that has two types of hops in it.”

Unbranded Smokehouse’s Texas Style Barbeque has a SoFlo flair.

Paul Alva: “Our smokehouse is bringing two dishes. We have a brisket slider, and we have a pulled pork quesadilla, and we are using a Bar-B-Q sauce that has our guava wheat beer.”

Dogfish Head Brewery in Wynwood is keeping it in their own backyard.

Paul Frederickson: “We are participating in the Veritage craft beer tasting event, because it’s local to our neighborhood right here, around the corner, and we are happy to participate in a charitable event.”

They’ll be pouring can after can for a good cause.

Paul Frederickson: “We are bringing our double IPA Mas Hops, as well as a beer called TwoPeelYa, which uses two types of limes as well as a beer called Dragon Fruit Salad, which uses dragon fruit, star fruit, acai and banana. We also wanted to bring a unique beer that people maybe haven’t tried before.”

The food is as creative as the beer, but for Veritage, it’s top secret.

Paul Frederickson: “The menu will be a surprise, but there will be many tasty bites that resemble the menu we have in our tap room, which are Latin and Caribbean-inspired food.”

Tickets for Veritage’s craft beer tasting start at $100. There’s only one thing to remember…

Lyn Farmer: “You do have to be 21 to enjoy all of the benefits of this event.”

The Veritage beer tasting is this Thursday.

For more information on this event, click here.

