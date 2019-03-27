Embrace your wild side with leopard-print swimwear

South Florida’s frigid winter is finally over, and with the ice melting, it’s time to focus on looking your best for the warmer weather. Here’s a trend easy to spot.

Get ready to roar because leopard-print swimwear is roaring back in a major way!

Marielle Ortiz, stylist: “It’s always been big. This year, we’re really seeing it at the red carpet again. A lot of people are showing it off on the beach with bikinis.”

And what better way to showcase bikinis than by hitting up Bikini Island Swimwear?

We checked out the sleekest styles at the stunning Privé Island in the Aventura area.

Marielle Ortiz: “Bikini Island Swimwear is a very intimate boutique with swimwear from all over the world. We’ve just got really unique looking things to look your best.”

You just know this leopard-print trend is the real deal when the likes of Kendall Jenner, Elizabeth Hurley, Shay Mitchell and Sofia Richie are all on board.

But that doesn’t mean it’s just for celebs.

Marielle Ortiz: “It’s a fun print. It really looks good on about anybody.”

And it’s an easy look to accessorize to your liking, whether it’s a sheer cover-up or something as simple as a clutch.

Marielle Ortiz: “Just really have fun with it. Put your own creation to it and your own style into it.”

It’s also a breeze to go from sexy to conservative — whatever you’re comfortable with — like this high-waisted leopard print.

Marielle Ortiz: “We matched it with black slit pants. It looked really good. It was a bandeau top. Had just a little peekaboo at the breast area, but nothing revealing.”

If you’re not feeling your animal instincts, there’s something more straightforward that celebrities have also been rocking lately.

Marielle Ortiz: “White is another big one. Again, it looks good on most people, especially when you’ve got that nice tan.”

With either trend, you can be sure you’ll be swimming with the fashion current this season.

FOR MORE INFO:

Bikini Island Swimwear

3335 NE 32nd St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

954-727-1656

https://www.bikiniislandswimwear.com/

Privé Island

5000 Island Estates Dr.

Aventura, FL 33160

305-440-4397

mypriveisland.com

