Embrace your inner ‘Mother of Dragons’ and rock the platinum look

Right now, there are some beauty looks that will make heads turn. Some are full of colors, while others are white hot.

Hairstyles this season are certified platinum.

Daniella Lopez, hairstylist: “What is trending now is the Nordic hair, where it’s better known as very platinum, icy blonde.”

Deco headed to The Changing Room in Aventura to check out this look for your locks.

Daniella Lopez: “Your normal blonde hair is going to be more of a natural tone. The Nordic hair basically has no tone. It’s closer to white.”

And celebs love it!

Daniella Lopez: “I would say you are looking more of Khaleesi from ‘Game of Thrones,’ Vanessa Hudgens, Cara Delevingne.”

The hair gets lightened, then a toner and a purple shampoo are used to brighten it and take away the brassiness.

Danielle Locke, customer: “All my friends always have platinum blonde hair, and we always call ourselves ‘The Platinums,’ so we love it.”

When it comes to eyelashes, it’s easy to see the attraction of Moxielash.

Bianca Tineo, makeup artist: “Moxielash is a magnetic lash.”

Thanks to the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, we checked out this eye-popping trend.

Bianca Tineo: “Moxielash is water-resistant. It is more user-friendly.”

Do your eye makeup first, and then use Moxie’s special liquid liner before attaching the magnetic lashes.”

Bianca Tineo: “It is an iron powder that is mixed into the eyeliner, and that is what helps magnetize the lashes to the liner. It’s very safe to be used around the eye.”

The lashes can be used more than two dozen times, and there are three versions that start at $35.

Paint Nail Bar in Aventura is just nailing looking good.

This season — go gradient!

Shahar Geri, owner: “Gradient nails is when you go from a light color to a dark color.”

Kylie Jenner likes it so much, she posted a couple versions of gradient on Instagram.

Shahar Geri: “Gradient is technically in the same color family, but people take gradient and do their own kind of twist with it.”

From pinks to purples to blues, it’s a rainbow on your hands.

Mirna Kosoy, customer: “I love it. I think it’s fun. It’s something new to do for summer. It’s the perfect thing.”

Think of gradient nails as trendy colorful nail art.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Changing Room

15931 Biscayne Blvd.

Aventura, FL 33160

305-944-8821

https://www.changingroomsalons.com/

Loews Miami Beach Hotel

1601 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-604-1601

https://www.loewshotels.com/miami-beach

Moxielash

https://www.moxielash.com/

Paint Nail Bar Aventura

18275 Biscayne Blvd.

Aventura, FL 33160

305-423-0418

https://paintnailbar.com/locations/paint-aventura/

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.