Eatapas brings Spanish cuisine, culture to Fort Lauderdale

Wouldn’t it be great to be on a vacation in Spain right now? The food, the wine, the music, but since a Spanish vacation is out of the question, a visit to a Broward restaurant that celebrates Spain is the next best thing.

Fiery flamenco dancing, perfect paella and sweet sangria.

You don’t have to jump on a plane to get the best of Spain.

Eatapas in Fort Lauderdale brings Spanish cuisine and culture right to your table.

Jay Oliveira, Eatapas: “To keep traditional the looks and the food, so when people walk in, they have an experience that they’re traveling.”

Eatapas features tapas, traditional Spanish small plates of food, like shrimp or octopus in garlic and oil.

They come out of the kitchen bubbling hot, and everyone gets to share in the sizzle.

Jay Oliveira: “They’re ideal to share, so when you’re sitting at a table, you’re supposed to be ordering a bunch of tapas and sharing them with your friends.”

Guest: “Every tapas that I’ve tried here, I just love it.”

You’re going to need something to sip on while you’re eating.

The house sangria is the perfect choice. It’s made table-side, and you are totally involved in the process.

Jay Oliveira: “We bring the cart to your table. You pick your fruits. Whatever you like, we add to your glass, and we pour the wine.”

Now, it’s time for the show. Let the music and the dancing begin!

On weekends, you can get swept up in the sounds of Spain.

Jay Oliveira: “We have a flamenco dancer with a guitar player, and they put on a beautiful show, so the whole family can enjoy.”

Marissa Woolheater, customer: “I think it’s absolutely incredible. I’ve been here almost five times now, I think, and the food, the drinks, the experience, the flamenco dancer, everything is so great.”

SoFlo foodies, pack up your appetite and take a trip to Eatapas, where Spain is calling your name.

Marissa Woolheater: “We don’t have anything like this in Fort Lauderdale, so I think this is gonna be such a great addition.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Eatapas

4140 North Federal Highway

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

754-779-7554

www.eatapasfl.com

