Eat your fruit inside fruit at OOH RAW! in Wynwood

There’s a spot in Wynwood where the food is fresh and fruity, and some of the serving pieces are, too. Deco produce reporter, Chris Van Vliet, is here with a taste.

Guys, this is a pretty amazing concept. At this place, the produce is pulling double duty. You can eat it, and you eat out of it.

Get ready to be bowled over by the food at OOH RAW! in Wynwood.

Michael Cerda, OOH RAW!: “It’s a Cali-Miami driven, fast-casual alternative that provides poke bowls, acai bowls, juice and smoothies.”

The food is good for you, but what it comes in is even better.

Michael Cerda: “We are actually serving our poke and acai bowls in pineapples, watermelons and coconuts. You can’t find it anywhere else, and you are helping the environment, as well as getting a cool Instagram photo.”

This place uses lots of fruit, so they figured dish it out with the fruit as the dish!

Michael Cerda: “We are already cutting about 40 pineapples a day, so all that pineapple is being used towards our acai bowls, our juices and our smoothies.”

Sure, you can get a poke in plastic, but here, go nuts! Put it in a coconut or even a watermelon.

Robin Thomas, customer: “I think it’s very creative. I like fruits myself, so it’s very attractive to me.”

Use your melon and get a smoothie in a watermelon.

Michael Cerda: “We carve it out and put the smoothie in there.”

And anything served in a pineapple is as pretty as a picture.

Michael Cerda: “It’s very artsy. We put tons of time in decorating these fruit bowls.”

The fruit bowls don’t just look good.

Michael Cerda: “There is extra fruit on these bowls. It’s a bigger portion, so people realize it’s not just the presentation. It’s the quality. It’s the quantity in these bowls.”

And they add to the taste.

Michael Cerda: “We felt like if you put more fruit at the bottom as we prepared them, it would create extra flavor. When the warm rice soaks up the juices, it changes the flavor of the poke bowl, so when you have chunks of pineapple and watermelon at the bottom of your bowl, when you get to the bottom with the granola and the acai– a totally different experience.”

Customers have to ask for the fruit bowls, but it’s worth it.

Michael Cerda: “You know this stands out from every other poke or acai bowl spot in the country.”

OOH RAW! gives a portion of their proceeds to the Wounded Warrior Project.

The bowls vary in price but start at about $13.

FOR MORE INFO:

OOH RAW! Poke + Juice Bar

50 NW 23rd St., Suite 108

Miami, FL 33127

786-238-7700

www.oohraw.com/

