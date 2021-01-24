Dwayne Johnson shows off his hair skills in an adorable post with his 2-year-old daughter

Dwayne Johnson and his daughter Tiana Gia as she lets him untangle her hair. Courtesy: Dwayne Johnson/Instagram

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has his role as a “girl dad” down after showing how he fixes his 2-year-old daughter’s hair on Instagram.

Despite being bald, the Rock says he “knows a thing or two about hair” in his Saturday post.

“Now despite my 2-year-old looking completely TERRIFIED for her life that daddy is solely responsible for getting all the painful tangles out of her hair…” he said.

“Scroll left and you’ll see the calming energy, exceptional hair skills and extraordinary patience that daddy aka mr golden hands puts on full display.”

Johnson is the proud dad of three daughters, 5-year-old Jasmine Lia and 2-year-old Tiana Gia with his wife Lauren Hashian and 19-year-old Simone Alexandra from a previous marriage.

The Fast and the Furious star regularly posts about his family and gives his fans a glimpse into his home life.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.