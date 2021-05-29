(CNN) — The Duchess of Cambridge has joined the millions of Britons who have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

“Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London’s Science Museum,” Catherine wrote on Twitter.

“I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing,” she added.

Her husband, Prince William earlier this month announced that he had received a first dose of the vaccine. William tested positive for coronavirus at some point in 2020, according to reports in the British media.

Queen Elizabeth II announced in January that she had received a Covid-19 vaccine, along with her husband, Prince Philip, who died aged 99 in April.

More than 38 million people in the UK have received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the government’s portal, and some 24 million have received a second dose.

More than 128,000 people have died of Covid-19 in the UK, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

