Drink in the view at several waterfront spots throughout SoFlo

There’s water everywhere in SoFlo, so when it comes to dinner and drinks on the water, there’s an ocean of possibilities. Deco found some top spots to drink in the view.

If you’re looking for a Key West vibe right here on the mainland, Monty’s Raw Bar in Coconut Grove will have you on island time.

Juan Barretta, general manager: “There’s nothing like Monty’s in Miami. It’s live music every day. It’s an outdoor tiki experience.”

And locals love it.

Customer: “I’ve been coming to Monty’s since I was an undergrad at University of Miami.”

After some conch chowder and stone crabs, grab a Bahama Mama from the bar and soak in the view.

Juan Barretta: “Really close to Miami without paying the premium prices of other locations.”

For a magical view of the Magic City, check out YAKU by La Mar.

Located at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, this waterside lounge serves up sophisticated fare and delicious drinks.

Javier Bustamante, finance operations manager: “‘Yaku‘ means in Quechua, which is a Peruvian indigenous — it means water, so perfect.”

The Peruvian influence continues on the cocktail menu. You’ll feel like you’re lounging in Lima with a Pisco Sour.

Customer: “Very authentic Peruvian food, and their Pisco Sours are the best in Miami.”

Birds of a feather flock together at Pelican Landing.

This Broward hotspot elevates your experience with stunning views.

Ben Dunn, manager: “Pelican Landing is a local waterfront restaurant. We’re located here in the Pier Sixty-Six Marina.”

The menu is an eclectic mix of surf and turf.

The drinks will have your taste buds doing the funky pelican.

Ben Dunn: “We got our Spank Mint Mojito — it’s a nice twist on the classic — and then our Sangriarita is a fan favorite.”

You can come by car … or by mega-yacht.

Ben Dunn: “It’s home to some of the most elite yachts surrounding us, upwards of 200-300 feet long.”

If you’re looking for tasty drinks and amazing food, your ship has come in.

FOR MORE INFO

Monty’s Raw Bar

2550 S Bayshore Dr.

Miami, FL 33133

305-856-3992

http://www.montysrawbar.com/

YAKU by La Mar

500 Brickell Key Dr.

Miami, FL 33131

305-913-8358

https://www.mandarinoriental.com/miami/brickell-key/fine-dining/lounges/yaku-by-la-mar

Pelican Landing

2301 SE 17th St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

954-524-3444

https://www.pelican-landing.com/

