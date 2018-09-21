Drake’s concert dates at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami postponed

Thousands of Drake fans will have to change their weekend plans: the hip-hop star’s concert dates in Miami for Friday and Saturday have both been postponed.

The AmericanAirlines Arena sent out a notice about the change, saying, “Due to circumstances beyond our control, the Aubrey and The Three Migos concert dates in Miami scheduled for September 21st and 22nd will be postponed until November 13th and 14th.”

The arena says tickets for the Friday, September 21st show will be honored on November 13th, while tickets for the Saturday, September 22nd show will be honored on November 14th.

