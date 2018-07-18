Drake meets his hit’s viral dance creator

(CNN) — It’s safe to say Shiggy was probably in his feelings when he met Drake.

“Met the legend on the night we went number one,” Drake captioned a photo of the two of them together, which was posted on his official Instagram account.

The viral star has been credited with starting the #InMyFeelings dance challenge based on Drake’s song of the same name.

Shiggy, who is also the creator of the #DoTheShiggy dance, posted the same photo with the caption, “Life Is Amazing It Is What It Should Be.”

In June, the social media star posted a video of himself, on a street with traffic going by, dancing to “In My Feelings” from Drake’s recent chart-topping album “Scorpion.”

The short video racked up more than 5 million views on Instagram. Soon, everyone from actor Will Smith to Rep. Joyce Beatty was posting their versions of the dance.

This week “In My Feelings” bumped another Drake single, “Nice For What,” for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Drake thanked Shiggy in a video posted Tuesday on DJ Akademiks’s Instagram page.

“Oh my goodness,” Drake can be heard saying. “Man got me a No. 1 record today. Oh my God!”

