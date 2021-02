ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Walt Disney World is extending its theme park hours.

Starting next month, each of Disney’s four parks will be open an extra hour.

Magic Kingdom and Epcot will stay open an hour later while Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom will open one hour earlier.

The parks reopened last July after being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

