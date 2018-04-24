Designer brings unique handbags to Miami’s Design District

Bags, bags and more bags. It’s no secret we can never have enough purses. And we caught up with a designer who is making us hungry for more.

A fried egg, pizza, a piece of candy — these are tasty inspirations for purses.

Gelareh Mizrahi, designer: “The first collection that I put out was really inspired by my youth and my party days, so it’s like pizzas and french fries and carbs and the fun things that you eat when you go out and you’re young and you don’t care.”

Designer Gelareh Mizrahi is behind the fun python bags. The New York native, who now calls the 305 home, opened up a shop in Miami’s Design District.

Gelareh Mizrahi: “There’s an energy in Miami that lends itself so perfectly to the collection. I couldn’t think of a better home for the collection than the Miami Design District.”

The purses come in all shapes and sizes.

Gelareh Mizrahi: “There’s bucket bags, there’s totes, there’s little wallets, there’s charms to add to the bags, there’s little satchels.”

And there are enough options to match any style.

Gelareh Mizrahi: “There’s a classic black bag and then there’s a bloodshot eye clutch.”

Everything in the collection runs from $50 to $1,500.

To give you an idea…

Gelareh Mizrahi: “The little charms are $50 and you can add them to any of your bags. The Thank You bag is $1,500.”

And in between are lots of other options, like the wallets, fun clutches, crossbody bags … you get the point!

These purses are so much fun, even some of Hollywood’s most fashion-forward ladies are big fans.

Gelareh Mizrahi: “Kelly Osbourne loves the Python Laura Stone Lip clutch. Karrueche Tran was wearing the Wu-Tang clutch that she saw and she fell in love with. Brandi Cyrus is an awesome friend and a big fan of the collection.”

The bags aren’t the only eye-popping things inside the shop…

Gelareh Mizrahi: “When I first got the store, the first thing I wanted to put in was the skate ramp.”

Yes, that’s a skate ramp.

Gelareh Mizrahi: “I was super inspired by this skateboard culture when I first started.”

So, to give back to her source of inspiration, Gelareh is letting people in the 305 come and have fun — free of charge.

Gelareh Mizrahi: “This is here for all of the kids in Miami to just come and ride on and go wild on, and nothing gives me more joy than watching them do that.”

And the adults love it too.

Guest 1: “It’s not a typical thing to be able to come into a store and have something to skate like this. It’s fun.”

You can also have a purse custom-made for you. It’s called the Selfie Bag.

FOR MORE INFO:

Gelareh Mizrahi Collection

151 NE 41st St. Suite 119

Miami Beach, FL 33141

(301) 787-5209

https://gelarehmizrahi.com/

